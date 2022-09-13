City of Columbia Public Works holding open interviews for multiple positions
City of Columbia’s Public Works has vacancies
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking for a job, the City of Columbia may have a position for you.
The city announced that Public Works will be Holding Open Interviews for Multiple Vacancies.
WHO: The City of Columbia’s Public Works. Here are the following positions that are available:
- Solid Waste (Maintenance Assistants)
- Forestry & Beautification (Crew Leaders and Tree Trimmers)
- Street Division (Equipment Operators and Truck Drivers (CDL required)
- Animal Services (Kennel Workers)
WHAT: Visit Public Works every Wednesday from 9am to 11am for open interviews.
WHEN: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
WHERE: Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive, Columbia SC 29203