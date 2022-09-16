Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man wanted for an armed robbery.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at a cashier, and grabbed money out of the cash register.

The incident occurred on September 9 at Lowe’s 7441 Two Notch Road location. Deputies were called before noon.

If anyone has any information about the incident or the identity of the suspect, they can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.