Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre

Investigators say Durham was last captured by surveillance entering the restroom on Sept. 15

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia.

Investigators say the woman had last been seen on Thursday before her body was found by a store employee on Monday.

Durham was last captured by surveillance entering the restroom on Sept. 15 at around 7 am, but was not seen exiting the restroom, say officials.

An autopsy is scheduled for September 22, 2022.

Police say there were no signs of foul play.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate this incident.