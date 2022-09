Prepare for a major storm with SC Emergency Management’s hurricane guide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Emergency Management Division wants you to be ready in case a major storm hits us.

Each year, the agency releases a hurricane guide which provides information such as evacuation routes.

