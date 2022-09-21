Senator Lindesy Graham reacts to V.P. visit

Vice President Kamala Harris was in the Palmetto State Tuesday. During her visit to South Carolina State University Harris touched on several topics…including her eagerness to cast the deciding vote in the Senate for laws to strengthen voting rights and women’s health. During her speech saying ,

“We need to pass a law to protect a women’s right to make decisions about her own body, without Government interference”

A short time after the Vice Presidents speech during the HBCU’s convocation, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham reacted to the vice president’s visit, saying she is always welcome in the Palmetto state, but accused her of misleading students during her stop at the HBCU when speaking about abortion rights.

In a statement graham says,

“They want a national law that allows abortion on demand – anywhere, anytime, up until the moment of birth.

they even want to use taxpayer dollars to pay for it.”

Graham has purposed a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks.