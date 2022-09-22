Coroner says woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre died of natural causes

The Lexington County Coroner says a woman who was found dead in a restroom in a Belk location died of natural causes

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner released the autopsy results of a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, died of natural causes. There was no indication of foul play.

Investigators say the woman had last been seen on Thursday before her body was found by a store employee on Monday.

Durham was last captured by surveillance entering the restroom on Sept. 15 at around 7 am, but was not seen exiting the restroom, say officials.

Police say there were no signs of foul play.