Cayce Police: suspect falls from Convention center balcony

Suspect falls to death say police

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Police say a suspect fell to his death at the Columbia Convention Center.

According to police, around 1:30 AM Saturday morning an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two individuals at Guignard Park. Signage is posted stating that the park is closed after dark.

Police say the officer approached the vehicle by foot, and the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. The suspect continued driving at a high rate of speed and was involved in a single car collision at the Columbia Convention Center where he then fled on foot, according to police.

Officers say they did not engage in a foot chase as they were attending to the second individual in the car after the collision.

According to police, while fleeing on foot, the suspect fell from the top of the upper balcony at the Convention Center to the lower level, causing his death. The suspect was wanted on non-extradition warrant in Georgia.

Cayce Police Chief, Chris Cowan, stated, “Our officer responded in accordance with his training by calling for additional officers and first checking on the other individual from the single car accident. There was no foot chase initiated.”

Cayce police and the City of Columbia police assisted the passenger of the vehicle in seeking medical attention. Additional information about the suspect will be released from the Richland County Coroner’s Office.