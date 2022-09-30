Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan with Ian update

A look at your Forecast from ABC COLUMBIA NEWS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path.

Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have updates each hour throughout the day.

Join us for live updates online and on air. Plus, check out our forecasts online and on our mobile app.

You can also log on to our Facebook page and Twitter for the latest forecasts and click here for Weather updates https://www.abccolumbia.com/weather/

https://www.facebook.com/abccolumbia