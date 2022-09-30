City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall

The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections.

City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:

 

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

 

Two Notch and Read

 Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

 

Pickens between Wheat and Green

 

Barnwell and Pendleton

 

 Harden and Read

 

Harden and Calhoun

 

Franklin and Marion

 

Franklin and Sumter

 

Columbia College and N. Main

 

Bull and Laurel

 

