City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall
The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections.
City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:
|Main and Whaley
Gervais and Laurens
Blossom and Henderson
Blossom and Saluda
Harden and Santee
Monroe and Maple
Two Notch and Read
|Wheat and Amherst
Adger and Devine
Wheat and Sumter
Wheat and Pickens
Heyward and Ravenel
Pickens between Wheat and Green
Barnwell and Pendleton
|Harden and Read
Harden and Calhoun
Franklin and Marion
Franklin and Sumter
Columbia College and N. Main
Bull and Laurel