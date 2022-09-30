City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections.

City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:

Main and Whaley Gervais and Laurens Blossom and Henderson Blossom and Saluda Harden and Santee Monroe and Maple Two Notch and Read Wheat and Amherst Adger and Devine Wheat and Sumter Wheat and Pickens Heyward and Ravenel Pickens between Wheat and Green Barnwell and Pendleton Harden and Read Harden and Calhoun Franklin and Marion Franklin and Sumter Columbia College and N. Main Bull and Laurel