Drive Electric Columbia event this Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Looking to power up and plug in? You can attend Drive Electric Columbia this weekend as part of National Drive Electric Week.

The event takes places Saturday October 8th from 9am to 1pm at the Soda City Market, Main and Hampton Street intersection.

You can stop by and check out the different types of electric vehicles, from a SC Department of Education EV School Bus to electric cars and e-bikes.

Organizers say EVs from Tesla, Rivian, Ford, Volvo, Mercedes, Nissan, and more will be on display.

There will also be ride-alongs in EVs available at the event.

For more information click here https://www.facebook.com/DriveElectricColumbia/