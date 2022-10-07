The return the 2 classics – Beethoven & Blue Jeans

Tyler Ryan learns about the annual SC Phil performance featuring Ludwig and Levi

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — One of the annual favorites, when it comes to the South Carolina Philharmonic, is the blending of Beethoven and Strauss (Levi Strauss, that is), for the Beethoven and Blue Jeans concert Saturday at the Koger.

According to Music Director Morihiko Nakahara, it is a fun twist on the classics, and even the traditional experience, as blue jeans are the suggested attire…even for the musicians. Nakahara says that there are a couple of things that will make Saturday’s performance, including a pre-concert tailgate, featuring bluegrass music, that is free and open to the public. He points out that the Koger Center has installed an outside stage at the venue, where the music will take place, and people are encouraged to take part in the fun, prior to concert, which starts at 7:30.

In addition to the pre-concert tailgate, Grammy Nominated Violinist Tessa Lark Perform during the show.

This show is often the highest-attended concert at the Koger Center for the orchestra each season, and this year’s installment features a blockbuster lineup of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in Bb Major, Rossini’s Overture to “La scala di seta” (The Silken Ladder) and Michael Torke’s Appalachian-inspired composition Sky.

The show will also be streamed live. You can get more info and tickets HERE or by calling the Koger Center Box Office at 803-251-2222.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook