City of Columbia announces Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence

Saturday, October 29, 2022

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can lace up your walking shoes for a good cause.

The City of Columbia announced plans for the 2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence.

The walk will be held in person on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for the 16th year, participants are asked to show their support by joining the city walk to bring awareness of the abuse and violence that is occurring in our community, say officials.

According to the City, there is no cost to participate, but registration is required at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-mayors-walk-against-domestic-violence-tickets-400081423307