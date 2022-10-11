8,600 steps a day will prevent weight gain in adults
According to research, walking 8,600 steps a day will prevent weight gain in adults, while already overweight adults can half their odds of becoming obese by walking 11,000 steps.
According to studies, the average person gains between 1-2 pounds a year from young adulthood to middle age.
Current physical activity recommendations for adults are 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise and two days of muscle-strengthening activity each week.