Brookland-Cayce High School holding Trunk or Treat event Oct. 18

Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Brookland-Cayce High School is holding a Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, October 18th.

The event will take place on school campus from 5:30 pm -7 pm and is coordinated by the school’s DECA organization with other school clubs and groups handing out sweet treats.

Admission is free and costumes are encouraged.

For more information, visit HERE.

