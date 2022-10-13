Gov. McMaster signs executive order to deploy future electric vehicle infrastructure

On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the future roll-out of the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

The Governor’s Office says Executive Order 2022-3 will prioritize South Carolina’s efforts to recruit electric-vehicle related businesses in the future. The order also creates an Interagency Working Group responsible for working with stakeholders and local government to develop a deployment plan for electric vehicle charging equipment across the state’s interstates and roadways.

In a press release, Gov. McMaster says, “The only way South Carolina has been able to maintain its status as an automotive industry leader for nearly three decades is by strategically adapting as the industry innovates.”

“As the industry continues to move towards electric vehicles, South Carolina will move along with it – working to ensure that our state will continue to be seen as the ideal place for manufacturers and suppliers to do business. Along with these investments comes good-paying jobs that our people will be ready to take on.”

Over 500 automotive companies and 72,000 autoworkers currently reside in South Carolina.