Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital expanding emergency department’s care space

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital is expanding by 13,000 square feet to accommodate the emergency department’s increasing number of patients. Officials say the increased space will allow for 13 additional beds and an improved patient experience.

The $15.7 million expansion will provide emergency care space for more than 65,000 patients a year, compared to the facility’s original design which only accommodated 43,500 patients.

The facility will add more physicians, providers, nurses and equipment to support the expanded infrastructure.

Construction will be completed in two phases. The first is expected to be completed by May 2023. The last phase of renovations is projected to be completed by November 2024.

For more information on Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital visit prismahealth.org/tuomey.