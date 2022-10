South Carolina State Fair underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?

You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022.

You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!

You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun.

For a list of events, times and tickets click here https://www.scstatefair.org/