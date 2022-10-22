SC EMD launches interactive earthquake guide: Here’s how to check it out

According to SC EMD, the state now has a new tool to help you better prepare for an earthquake

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released a new, online, interactive guide to earthquake safety in South Carolina.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, officials say it is an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them.

To check out the new earthquake guide click here https://earthquake.sc/