COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October.

According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12, those in costume get free general admission.

Per the museum page, activities are included with museum general admission or membership. Planetarium and 4D shows require an additional charge. Due to limited capacities advance online ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

For more information and ticket information, click here http://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/spooky-saturday-kids-ages-3-12-in-costume-get-free-admission/