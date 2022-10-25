UPDATE: Identity of woman found dead in Columbia apartment released by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of a woman found dead at a Columbia apartment complex has been released by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim was 27 year-old Sidney William of Columbia.

On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay Street after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, they found William with a gunshot wound located inside of an apartment. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced her deceased. Deputies found damage to the walls of the apartment as if the shooter was outside at the time.

In a release, Coroner Rutherford says, “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.”