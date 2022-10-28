The Rodeo returns to Blythewood with a a couple special guests

Tyler Ryan learns about the return of the rodeo and meets a "Trick" dog

BLYTHEWOOD SC (WOLO) – “It is the white in the knuckles, the gold in the buckle, and they call the thing the rodeo…” For well over a decade, every spring, rodeo fans have been wowed by the amazing skills of the cowboys, and entertained by the clowns as the International Bull Riders Association comes through Blythewood. For the second year, do to the popularity, the Town of Blythewood is also welcoming the circuit in the fall.

According to promoter Buck Coggins, this weekend, fans will enjoy “Top Ranked Professional Cowboys and Cowgirls gather in Blythewood to compete in 8 Action packed rough stock and timed events including Bucking Broncs, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding.”

In addition to the competition, Army Airbourne Veteran turned rodeo clown Kyle “#Hashtag” Lamon and his dog Trick will provide their one of a kind entertainment.

You can learn more HERE.