Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office holding trunk-or-treat Halloween event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is holding their annual Trunk-or-Treat event for Halloween.

It takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight at the new county admin building located at 320 Walnut Street.

Don’t forget to wear your costumes!