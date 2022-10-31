Midterm election campaigns underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The midterm elections are just eight days away and the campaigns for both Governor Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham are pushing for voters’ support in the final days ahead.

Governor McMaster reminded the state of his accomplishments during his time as governor. Friday he was in Chapin, asking for the communities support.

Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham is counting for voters to show up for him as he continues touring the state on the days leading up to the election.

According to his campaign website, he will be in Florence on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to spread his vision for South Carolina.