Richland School District One announces death of staff member

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced the death of staff member Cin’Que Wilson after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

Students and staff are mourning Mr. Wilson who was a behavior interventionist at Hyatt Park Elementary School, say school officials.

In a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says, “Mr. Wilson began working in Richland One in February 2022, and he touched many students’ lives during his tenure in the district. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Wilson also served as the head football coach and head track coach at Alcorn Middle School.

More information will be provided when available.