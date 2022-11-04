CDC gives updates on RSV, flu cases, both on rise nationally

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to encourage everyone to get your flu shot, and take precautions against respiratory illnesses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

Director for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Jose Romero, says the uptick in respiratory viruses doesn’t come as a surprise.

“As mitigation efforts have let up all across the country, with people beginning to congregate more, and stop wearing masks, it’s not surprising to see this increase in respiratory virus circulation,” Dr. Romero says.

According to CDC officials, most people recover from RSV within one to two weeks of infection, and typically notice symptoms within four to five days from being infected. However, the CDC says RSV can be serious for infants and older adults.

Dr. Romero says that while cases of RSV have increased nationally, the Southeast region, including the Carolinas, did not show an increase in the latest data for week ending October 22nd.

Flu cases, however, are beginning to surge across the U.S.

“In fact, we’re seeing the highest influenza hospitalization rates going back a decade. Sadly this week, we are also reporting the second influenza related pediatric death of this season,” says Dr. Romero.

The CDC reports that nearly 20% of respiratory specimens in the Southeast are testing positive for the flu.

“Mostly influenza A, H3N2 viruses, which in the past have been associated with more severe seasons, especially for young children and older individuals,” Dr. Romero says.

The CDC recommends that children younger than 8 years of age who are receiving the flu vaccine for the first time, get two doses of the flu vaccine for the best protection.

Dr. Romero says the flu, Covid-19, and other respiratory viruses can be hard to tell apart just by looking at symptoms alone. So if your child experiences any of the following symptoms, seek medical attention immediately: fast breathing, blue lips, chest pain, or dehydration (including not urinating for eight hours or crying without tears).

According to CDC officials, getting the flu vaccine as soon as possible is still the best prevention method.

Practicing cough etiquette, thorough hand washing, and staying away from others that are sick, will also help prevent you from getting the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

The CDC reports around 5 million fewer flu vaccines have been given to adults as of now, versus this time last year.