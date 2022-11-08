SC Election Day: Polls open until 7pm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election day in South Carolina.

Voters heading to the polls can cast their ballots from 7am-7pm.

If you need information on precinct locations or what you will need to bring with you to the polls. you can check the SC Election Commission website, just click here https://scvotes.gov/voters/voter-faq/

Count on ABC Columbia News for all your election updates online and on air.

We will bring you coverage throughout the night, you can click here for Election updates in SC on our website https://www.abccolumbia.com/2020/11/03/election-day-2022-results/

For national updates our partner ABC News https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/live-updates/midterm-elections-live-updates/?id=92681028