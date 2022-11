ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News.

Click here for the latest election results on the national level https://abcnews.go.com/elections

Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.

Click here for our coverage results https://www.abccolumbia.com/2020/11/03/election-day-2022-results/