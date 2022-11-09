Richland County Sheriff’s Department responds to shooting at gas station

Richland County deputies responded to a shooting at Citgo Gas Station that sent two people to the hospital.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County deputies responded to a shooting at Citgo Gas Station that sent two people to the hospital.



Authorities say shots were reported on Nov. 8 before 7:15 p.m. The victims were found with gunshot wounds at the 7621 Garners Ferry Road location.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at CrimeSC.com.