Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street.

As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide.

Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the new building gives the department much needed work and training space.

“To put it quite simply, this building gives us the opportunity to be the best. The best at being proactive. The best at student engagement and the best for growth,” says Chief Portee.

President and CEO of Benedict College, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis says officers play many roles in students’ lives.

“They are positioning themselves as partners, as colleagues, as friends. And as I said, as mentors to our students. And in so doing, provide a valuable resource and support to the Benedict College community and to the city and county more broadly,” Dr. Clark Artis says.

The department’s new K-9 officer also made his debut today, Officer Rayden, a one-year-old German Shepherd.

Guests were invited to tour the facility after a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and also got a look at the station’s new Chevrolet Bolt — one of the state’s first electric patrol cars.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook, and Assistant V.P. for Enrollment Management at Benedict College, Dr. Vareva Harris, also spoke at today’s event.

According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, Benedict College is one of the safest colleges in America.