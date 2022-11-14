FIXING OUR ROADS: SCDOT explains 2023 project to fix major interstate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you think the roads in South Carolina are in need of some improvement, you are not alone.

This spring, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans for a project to work on a major interstate in the Columbia area.

“Our manufacturers depend on a functioning interstate system,” said SCDOT secretary of transportation Christy Hall, earlier this month.

Whether you are a truck driver or commuter in South Carolina, you may have noticed a less than ideal surface along Interstate 77.

Next year, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to improve the I-77 corridor.

“We started planning for this project earlier this year,” said SCDOT engineer Tony Magwood. “We want to execute it as soon as possible.”

Commuters can expect to see repairs taking place on I-77 northbound and southbound starting as early as March.

“The project was brought about because of the deterioration of the bridges along this section,” Magwood said. “The intent of the project is to improve the riding surfaces along the 14 bridges in this section.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, all of the roadwork is set to take just 9 days to complete for each direction. Construction will take place in early spring of 2023.

“For our commuters, there will be some added extra planning,” Magwood said. “However, the way we’re staging these closures is to start on a Friday night. A project like this would take 6 to 9 months under conventional lane closures.”

Residents can learn more about the lane closures and other aspects of the I-77 project by attending a meeting on Tuesday at 5 at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center.

“Another will take place in January as well,” Magwood said. “This will allow the public to give us feedback and interact with the DOT personally about the plans we have moving forward.”

The I-77 project is in addition to the Carolina Crossroads construction on I-20 and I-26. Phases 1 and 2 of the Carolina Crossroads project are currently underway.