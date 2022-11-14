SLED agents arrest former Clinton Police officer for Misconduct in Office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested former Clinton Police Officer Pertavion Quintarius Adams for Misconduct in Office.

The 25 year-old was arrested after an investigation found he accessed confidential documents about a homicide case.

Authorities say Adams sent photos of the information through text to an individual who was not law enforcement.

Adams was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.