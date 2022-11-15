Cayce Police Dept. accepting donations for annual Shop with a Cop Event

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– You can help local children this holiday season. The Cayce Police Department is now accepting donations for the annual Shop with a Cop Event, December 22, 2022.

The department says the goal is for each child to receive $150 to spend on Christmas gifts.

According to organizers, the annual Shop with a Cop event gives children in the community a chance to interact with police on a personal level and get the toys and items they may need this holiday season. Children are nominated and selected by Cayce PD’s School Resource Officers.

Donations can be made through the QR code, mailed or dropped off at the Cayce Police Department until December 17th at 5 PM.

Drop-off Donations:

Cayce Police Department

Attn: Sgt. Eddie West

2 Lavern Jumper Road, Cayce 29033

Mail Donations:

Cayce Public Safety Foundation

Attn: Sgt. Eddie West

2 Lavern Jumper Road, Cayce 29033

“To our Cayce businesses and families, every dollar you contribute helps children and families in our community! This event means so much to our officers, and is something we look forward to each year,” stated Chief Chris Cowan.