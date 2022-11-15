Kershaw Co. Coroner: woman who had just put her child on school bus struck and killed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- According to the Kershaw County Coroner, a woman who had just put her child on a school bus was struck and killed.

Coroner Dave West says the 911 call came in at 6:02 AM. The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 34 and Galloway Road.

The coroner says the 41 year old Donna Gearhart of Camden had just put her child on a school bus and when she was struck by a car while she was crossing the road. She was pronounced Dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Kershaw County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina Highway Patrol MATE Team.