SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Veterans food drive

In our Look at Military Matters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Military Matters, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families.

The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022.

Harvest Hope is asking the public to kindly donate non-perishable food items at one of these locations:

South Carolina Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs (1800 St. Julian Place, Suite 305, Columbia, SC 29204)

USC Dept. of Veterans & Military Affairs (901 Sumter Street, Suite 105, Columbia, SC 29208)

Craft Axe Throwing (700 Gervais Street, Suite B2,Columbia, SC 29201)

Ace Glass (5506 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223)

Simpson Hardware (40 W. Wesmark Blvd., Sumter, SC 29150)

American Legion Headquarters 103 Legion Plaza Road

Columbia, SC 29210

Columbia, SC 29210 For more on donating click here https://www.harvesthope.org/get-involved/donate-food