Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —

ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need.

As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock of the Salvation Army of the Midlands says the process of adopting an angel is an easy one.

“Every one of the tags on this Angel Tree here at the Columbiana Mall — it represents a real child with real needs across the Midlands. And what we have today, is that anyone can come to the mall, and adopt a child for Christmas. There’s a code number on there. And so as long as we have that code number, your gift goes to your kid,” says Major Craddock.

According to the Salvation Army of the Midlands, 2,500 children with wish lists are available for adoption this year.

Director of Public Relations for the Salvation Army of the Midlands, Lisa Huffman, says the program is so important for the parents in need of support as well.

“It allows parents to continue to pay their bills for the holidays and not put off paying bills to buy Christmas for their children. So it keeps families more stable and secure over the holidays. But yet, they get to celebrate and have a bright and merry Christmas,” says Huffman.

The Angel Trees go up across the Midlands in local malls, companies, and churches.

“Every child wants to experience joy on Christmas day, so I feel like with the Salvation Army providing children presents on Christmas morning, it not only fulfills our hearts but the childrens’ hearts as well,” says Public Relations Intern with the Salvation Army, Jarred Voss.

Major Craddock says the tags are suggestions made by the children — but any gift donation is appreciated. He also says every angel will be taken care of even if they aren’t adopted.

“Any angel that’s not adopted, the Salvation Army has other methods to make sure those kids are taken care of, but we want your help!”

Gifts should remain unwrapped and can be dropped off at one of three places listed on your tag.

For more information on the Angel Tree program, visit our website here or go to the Salvation Army of the Midlands’ website here.