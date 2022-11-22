Newly renovated field unveiled at Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center

A newly renovated field in honor of Lakeview High School’s historic championship win 59 years ago today was unveiled today.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A newly renovated field in honor of Lakeview High School’s historic championship win 59 years ago today was unveiled today.

The newly renovated field was showcased today at the Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center.

In 1963 the then segregated school won its first state championship.

