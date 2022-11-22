Palmetto series gets new sponsor, SC Education Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Carolina-Clemson game is this weekend and now the on-going series between the bitter rivals has a new sponsor.

This afternoon USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced the Palmetto series which includes all sports in which the Gamecocks and Tigers face each other, will now be sponsored by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

He says its a partnership that allows everyone to win big.