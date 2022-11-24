City of Columbia Solid Waste Department announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department has announced changes to the schedule.

According to city officials, they will modify their schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Solid waste collections that are normally picked up on Thursdays were moved to Wednesday, November 23, and pick-up will return to normal on Friday, November 25.

City residents are encouraged to download the free “Columbia, SC Solid Waste” app for iPhone or Android for weekly collection reminders and holiday schedule changes. Residents can also sign up for other notification options online at http://columbiasc.net/solid-waste/recycling/waste-wizard.

For additional information, please contact the Solid Waste Division at 803-545-3800.

