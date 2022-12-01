Experimental drug shows promise for some Alzheimer’s patients

(CNN ) — There is some encouraging news about an experimental drug used to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

‘The New England Journal of Medicine’ published results from a phase three trial of the drug.

The research shows Lecanemab reduced symptoms of the disease by 27-percent. Patients with early signs of Alzheimer’s showed less cognitive and functional decline after taking the drug compared with a placebo group. the drug’s makers say they will apply for FDA approval by March.