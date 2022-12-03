Salvation Army Red Kettles up across the Midlands

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tis the season for the familiar bells! The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is underway in the Midlands.

You can drop some change or even a few dollars in the Red Kettles or you can donate online.

Click here for virtual Red Kettle https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/midlands-virtual-red-kettle-2022/c440727

For more ways to donate to the Salvation Army through the Angel Tree program click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Local News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts