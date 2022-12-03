Salvation Army Red Kettles up across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tis the season for the familiar bells! The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is underway in the Midlands.
You can drop some change or even a few dollars in the Red Kettles or you can donate online.
Click here for virtual Red Kettle https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/midlands-virtual-red-kettle-2022/c440727
For more ways to donate to the Salvation Army through the Angel Tree program click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/