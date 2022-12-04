Investigation underway after shots fired and overturned vehicle in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police Department is investigating after a call of shots fired and a vehicle overturned on Saturday, December 3rd.

According to police, officers responded at 10:47 p.m. to a report of shots being fired in the parking lot of the Love’s Travels Shop at 2015 Bluff Road in Cayce.

While responding to the call about shots fired, officers were also notified of a vehicle that overturned on the Interstate 77 exit ramp off Bluff Road. Investigators say it is believed that the driver and occupants of the overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting and fled the scene on foot.

One male was injured from the incident and was self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.