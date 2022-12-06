Volunteers prep Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gifts for families

If you didn't adopt an angel yet, that's ok. There's still plenty of time to give.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —

ABC Columbia News is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, and donations for adopted angels are pouring in.

Volunteers at the State Fairgrounds help prepare the toys, clothes, bicycles, and stockings to be distributed to families next week.

Director of Program Services with the Salvation Army Melani Miller, has been volunteering for 12 years now.

“It means so very much! I can think back over the years with just so many tender situations, where we knew through our interactions that the families were just at a crisis point,” says Miller.

Each day this week brings out a new group of volunteers.

Today, Emily Bedenbaugh and her team at the Junior League of Columbia help sort all of the donations.

“I’ve had the opportunity to volunteer at the warehouse for many years. You get the Christmas spirit right away because it’s about giving not receiving. And you get that message brought to you as you’re working arm in arm with other volunteers to provide a Christmas to families in need,” says Bedenbaugh.

If you didn’t adopt an angel yet, that’s ok. There’s still plenty of time to give.

“We’re still accepting all kinds of new unwrapped and new toys here at the warehouse at the fairgrounds until tomorrow Wednesday, December 7th. Or you can bring it by Salvation Army headquarters on Farrow Road all week long. Or come by the Stuff-A-Bus on Friday at the Walmart locations in town and stuff that bus full so we can make sure we have all the forgotten angels taken care of and can provide all the extra Christmas assistance,” Bedenbaugh says.

And while the Salvation Army makes sure all angels receive gifts even if they aren’t adopted, one age group in particular could use a little extra help.

“There’s still some forgotten angels. Especially that age group from 10-12 year old children. You know. Not as top of mind to shop for them as toys. But really going out there and finding those technology accessories, clothing, collegiate sweatshirts, sporting equipment that would really go a long way,” says Bedenbaugh.