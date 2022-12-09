Richland County EMS delivers toys from annual ‘Stuff an Ambulance’ toy drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Christmas toys usually arrive on Santa’s sleigh but Friday they arrived by ambulance.

Richland County E-M-S wrapped up their sixth annual “Stuff-an-Ambulance Toy Drive” by dropping off toys and clothes at the Richland County Courthouse.

Donations from community members and E-M-S staff were taken inside to the Court Appointed Special Advocates group.

The toys will be distributed to children in need.

Captain Winta Adams with Richland County’s Emergency Services department says the toy drive brings joy to the children and her team.