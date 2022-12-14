Cayce Police searching for suspect wanted on domestic violence charges

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding Jaleel Devon Wise who was charged with Domestic Violence in the 1st Degree.

Officers responded to 1915 Airport Blvd on Nov. 28 in reference to an assault where authorities say the 23 year-old choked and slammed a woman against furniture in a hotel room.

The victim sustained injuries.

If you have any information on Wise’s whereabouts, officers ask that you call the Cayce Police Department at (803) 794-0456 or submit your tips through Crime Stoppers.