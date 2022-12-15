Santa Claus is coming to…NOMA

Tyler Ryan visits with the Jolly Ol' Man and learns about his early trip to Columbia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – We all know that Santa Claus is coming to town in ten days, but he is making an early trip to Columbia this weekend. The Golly Gift Giver will be at NOMA Warehouse Holiday Market on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The NOMA Market is located in the North Columbia Business District, and is a place for classes, artisans, craftsmen and more.

According to Santa, this weekend, NOMA, located on Sumter Street, will have vendors, shopping, ornament making, food and drinks, and of course a chance to let him know what you want for Christmas.

You can learn more about NOMA HERE.

