RCSD “Shop with A Cop’ treats some Midlands kids to shopping spree
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sometimes Santa wears a badge.
Monday, 25 middle and high school aged children got the chance to ‘Shop-with-A-Cop’ at Walmart on Forest Drive.
Richland County Deputies took kids, who take part in the Department’s Youth Services, on a holiday shopping spree.
Deputies we spoke with say this is what the season is all about.
The money for the shopping spree was provided by a $5,000 grant from the Walmart Forest Drive location.