RCSD “Shop with A Cop’ treats some Midlands kids to shopping spree

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sometimes Santa wears a badge.

Monday, 25 middle and high school aged children got the chance to ‘Shop-with-A-Cop’ at Walmart on Forest Drive.

Richland County Deputies took kids, who take part in the Department’s Youth Services, on a holiday shopping spree.

Deputies we spoke with say this is what the season is all about.

The money for the shopping spree was provided by a $5,000 grant from the Walmart Forest Drive location.