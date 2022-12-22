Cayce PD hosts 4th annual “Shop with a Cop” event at Walmart

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —

The Cayce Police Department hosted its 4th annual “Shop with a Cop” event today at the Walmart on Augusta Road in West Columbia.

Children and families in the community have a chance to interact with police officers and get some of the toys and items on their Christmas lists for free.

Lieutenant Danielle McCord with Cayce PD oversees seven schools in the area. She says the event means just as much to the cops as it does to the families involved.

“This event means a lot to every single individual in our department. Because these are our people. These are our citizens. And these are our kids that we see every single day,” says Lt. McCord.

The children and families that participate are nominated and selected by the Cayce Police Department’s School Resource Officers.

Jeanette Anthony and her family were nominated by Lt. McCord and others with Cayce Elementary School.

“It’s real good to me. I am so blessed and happy that I got help this year. Because I didn’t know which way I was gonna go, to be honest with you,” says Anthony.

The kids got to say hello to a furry four-legged friend as well, and even got a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

After spending a little time with the Cayce PD’s dog, eight-year-old Alaysia Anthony has a gift idea that might not be available in Walmart, saying she wants a hover board…and a puppy.

Lt. McCord says people endured hard times during the past two years of the pandemic, and the Cayce PD is glad it can give back.

“This year is even more special for us because we know there have been hardships, and we are able to help them with just a small portion of making Christmas brighter,” says Lt. McCord.

Anthony is thankful for the gifts, saying, “I’m blessed to be here with the Cayce Police and I want to tell them thank you very much for looking out for my family this year.”