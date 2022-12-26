City of Columbia holiday sanitation schedule

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has released the holiday sanitation schedule.

Solid waste collections will not be working on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2. For these weeks, Monday routes will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday routes will be moved to Wednesday.

City residents are encouraged to download the free “Columbia, SC Solid Waste” app for iPhone or Android for weekly collection reminders and holiday schedule changes. Residents can also sign up for other notification options online at http://columbiasc.net/solid-waste/recycling/waste-wizard.

For additional information, please contact the Solid Waste Division at 803-545-3800.