Law Enforcement ramps up traffic safety checkpoints

Irmo, SC (WOLO) — It’s almost New Year’s EVE and as many of you get read to head out and celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of 2023, Law Enforcement agencies across the Midlands are getting ready as well.

Several agencies tell ABC Columbia News they plan to beef up patrols along areas roads and highways in an effort to keep drivers safety this holiday weekend.

This is a good time to start making preparations to get to and from your holiday destinations if you plan on having a few alcoholic beverages. For example, find a designated driver, or perhaps plan on using a alternative modes of transportation like Uber or Lyft so you don’t have to worry about getting behind the wheel.

Starting tonight, Friday December 30, 2022 The Irmo Police will conduct two traffic safety checkpoints.

The first checkpoint is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will run until 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard.

The second checkpoint is set to begin at 9 p.m. and will run until 10:30 p.m. near the 900 block of Columbiana Drive.

Authorities say they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers as well as moving and equipment violations. South Carolina Highway Patrol will also be on the roads for their annual Sober or Slammer Campaign.