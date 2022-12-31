City of Columbia will host “Capital City Fireworks” display New Years Eve

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can ring in the new year with Fireworks in the City.

City of Columbia will host the “Capital City Fireworks” display Saturday, December 31st.

Organizers say the best viewing area of the fireworks display will be on the north side of the South Carolina State House along Gervais Street and Main Street.

Several roads will be closed around the State House ahead of the fireworks display. Visitors are encouraged to use free on-street meter parking or complimentary parking in our downtown parking facilities, say city officials.

Road Closures

South Main Street between Pendleton and College streets will be shut down at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31st. The road will not reopen to traffic until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 1st.

Pendleton Street and College Street will be closed to traffic between Assembly Street and Sumter Street beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st. The roads will not reopen to traffic until 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 1st.

Gervais Street along the north side of the State House between Assembly Street and Sumter Street will also be closed to traffic at 11:00 p.m. for the fireworks viewing area. The street will open back up when the viewing area is cleared after the firework display concludes.

Parking

The City of Columbia is offering complimentary parking for the New Year’s Eve holiday. Parking gates will be raised at all gated City parking facilities on Friday, December 30th at 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, January 3rd at 2:00 a.m.

For more information on parking in the City of Columbia and to view all of our parking facilities, please visit parking.columbiasc.gov.